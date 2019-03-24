Home

POWERED BY

Services
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
(412) 766-1680
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Calling hours
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
O'Brien's Funeral Home
3724 California Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15212-1831
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
3854 Brighton Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE CAMPBELL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE (KOERNER) CAMPBELL

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE (KOERNER) CAMPBELL Obituary
CAMPBELL ALICE (KOERNER)

Age 93, on Friday, March 22nd, 2019; was reunited with her beloved husband and childhood sweetheart, James "Jimmy" Campbell; she was the daughter of the late Edith and Albert Koerner; beloved sister of the late Annabelle Costa, Clara Seery, Harry Koerner, Jean Steele, Raymond and Roy Koerner; sister-in-law of the late Doreen Bowen and Audrey Garcia; loving mother of Lynda (Michael) Connolly of Ross and Sharon (James) Stauber of Hopewell; proud grandmother of Jeffrey and Brian Stauber and Danny Connolly. Alice was a former volunteer for Little Sisters of the Poor as well as the Brighton Heights Meals-On-Wheels program. She was a quiet woman who enjoyed her family and home. She lived a life full of loyalty, resilience and heartfelt kindness. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Friends may call Tuesday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at O'BRIEN'S 3724 California at Cooper Ave., N.S. Funeral Mass in St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3854 Brighton Rd. Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Wednesday 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to www.psp.org. www.obriensfuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now