Weddell-Ajak Funeral Home
100 Center Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15215
412-781-1897
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fox Chapel Yacht Club
Age 89, died peacefully Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Highland Park Care Center in Pittsburgh. Born Alice May Donnelly in Hilltown, PA, she was the daughter of Joseph Donnelly and Isabella Dalziel. She was the wife of the late Philip Reinhard. Alice graduated high school in 1948 and went to work in Philadelphia as a Fashion Illustrator. It was in Philadelphia where she met her future husband Philip. They were married on July 21, 1951, in Perkasie, Pennsylvania. Their marriage lasted 67 and a half years until Philip passed away on February 6, 2019. Alice loved traveling, gardening, art, music, reading, bird watching, going to the beach, playing tennis, and sailing. She regretted not having been able to go to college after high school, so she attended Chatham College in Pittsburgh, where she earned her bachelor's degree in English Literature in 1984. Surviving her are her two sons, Curt Philip Reinhard (LuAnn), Jeffrey Stuart Reinhard (Dolores); her sister, Isabelle Blank; and brother, Robert Donnelly, step-grandson, Jon Goossen; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. A celebration of the life journey's of both Philip and Alice Reinhard will take place from 4-6 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019, at the Fox Chapel Yacht Club. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that you bring warm jackets and blankets to be donated to the homeless. Arrangements by WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, Aspinwall.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
