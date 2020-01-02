Home

Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
412-621-9644
Visitation
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
Service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Samuel J. Jones Funeral Home
2644 Wylie Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15219
ALICE E. MCINTOSH Obituary
MCINTOSH ALICE E.

Age 69, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on December 27, 2019.  Daughter of the late Clifton and Margaret McIntosh; sister of Joyce Carole McIntosh, Jacqueline Pillows, Betty McIntosh, Lilly Davis, Clifton, Jr. and Robert McIntosh  Debra and Lisa McIntosh and the late Rose Mary McIntosh; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.  Visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020  one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m.  in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh, PA 15219.  Interment  Greenwood Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020
