|
|
MCINTOSH ALICE E.
Age 69, of Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on December 27, 2019. Daughter of the late Clifton and Margaret McIntosh; sister of Joyce Carole McIntosh, Jacqueline Pillows, Betty McIntosh, Lilly Davis, Clifton, Jr. and Robert McIntosh Debra and Lisa McIntosh and the late Rose Mary McIntosh; also survived by a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Visitation on Monday, January 6, 2020 one hour prior to the service from 11 a.m. until time of service at 12 p.m. in the SAMUEL J. JONES FUNERAL HOME, 2644 Wylie Ave., Pgh, PA 15219. Interment Greenwood Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020