FUNK ALICE (PALUMBO)
Age 92, of Braddock Hills, passed away April 3, 2019; beloved mother of Linda (Richard) Petrucci, Regina Sands, and Rosemary Manning; also survived by loving grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Alice enjoyed bingo and playing cards with friends and family. A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, April 13, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Brinton Towers Community Room, 3000 Locust Street, Braddock Hills, PA 15221. Arrangements by the JOHN D. O'CONNOR AND SON FUNERAL HOME, INC., Patrick Vereb, F.D., 5106 Second Avenue, 15207, 412-521-8116
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 7, 2019