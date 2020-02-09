|
GUILLAUME ALICE KATHERINE
On February 8, 2020, Alice Katherine Guillaume (nee Peterson), loving wife and mother of six children passed away at the age of 92. Alice was born in Sioux City, IA on September 26, 1927 to the late John and Mary Summers Peterson. She married George J. Guillaume (born September 25, 1922, died June 11, 2011) and had four children in Omaha, NE. After moving to Brentwood, PA in 1960, she had two more children and spent her next 60 years mothering her family from there, and then in Jefferson Hills. Her attention to detail resulted in a lifetime of amazing quilt creations, many of which she shared with family and friends. There was always a new quilt to commemorate the birth of one of her eight grandchildren. Alice was an avid golfer, golfing well into her 80's. While she was never very good, she made many life-long friends on the course. Alice is preceded in death by her husband, George, a son, Joseph, one brother John, and three sisters, Dorothy, Rita, and Louise. She is survived by her six children, George (Barbara) Guillaume, Thomas Guillaume, Elizabeth "Libby" (Ed) Simendinger, Teresa (Jeffrey) Morris and Annette "Nettie" Guillaume ; her grandchildren, Carrie (Dave) Guillaume Baker, Brian (Cori) Guillaume, Kari (Jim) Guillaume Duffy, Clayton (Teresa) Morris, Allison Morris, Grace (Jon) Morris Tebbe, Reva Morris and Tucker Morris; one brother, Dell Peterson; and many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of Alice's life will be held at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, donations in Alice's name may be made to St. Barnabas Charities, 5850 Meridian Road, Gibsonia, PA 15044. Arrangements by SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, LTD., Bakerstown. Please offer condolences at www.schellhaasfh.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 9, 2020