CIRRA ALICE L. (LIKAR)

Age 85, of South Fayette Twp., on March 8, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Ed Cirra; loving mother of Ed (Karen) Cirra and Joann Cirra; cherished grandmother of Ryan, Connor and Carly Cirra; daughter of the late Frank T. Likar, Sr., Helen (Ballo) Likar and Violet (Kolodziejczyk) Likar; sister of Frank J. (Loretta) Likar and the late Jean (John) Kolo, cousin of Nancy Koczaja and many other loving cousins, nieces and nephews. She will also be sadly missed by her beloved dog, Lucy. Alice was a retired teacher's aide for South Fayette School District and an avid dog lover. Friends received Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412-221-3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Thursday 10 a.m. at St. Barbara Church of Corpus Christi Parish. Memorials may be made to South Fayette Twp. Library, 515 Millers Run Rd., Morgan, PA 15064. View and add condolences at: www.warcholfuneralhome.com