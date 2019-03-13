|
|
KEITH ALICE L.
Age 85 of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA passed on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Keith; beloved mother of Linda (Joseph) Hogg and the late Norma Hilliard; cherished grandmother of four; adored great-grandmother of eight; sister of Delnora Auman and Martha Keith. Preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., where a funeral service will take place Thursday, 11 a.m., followed by burial in Robinson Run Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019