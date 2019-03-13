Home

POWERED BY

Services
Herrick Compassionate Funeral Service
951 Cliff Mine Road
Imperial, PA 15126
724-695-7332
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE KEITH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE L. KEITH

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE L. KEITH Obituary
KEITH ALICE L.

Age 85 of N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA passed on Sunday, March 10, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Theodore Keith; beloved mother of Linda (Joseph) Hogg and the late Norma Hilliard; cherished grandmother of four; adored great-grandmother of eight; sister of Delnora Auman and Martha Keith. Preceded in death by one brother and two sisters. Family to receive friends at the HERRICK COMPASSIONATE FUNERAL SERVICE, PC., Edward M. Herrick Supervisor/Owner, 951 Cliff Mine Road, N. Fayette Twp., Imperial, PA, 724-695-7332, on Wednesday, 2-4 and 7-9 p.m., where a funeral service will take place Thursday, 11 a.m., followed by burial in Robinson Run Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now