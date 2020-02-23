Home

ALICE L.   (BRATKOVICH) KOLENCE

ALICE L.   (BRATKOVICH) KOLENCE Obituary
KOLENCE ALICE L. (BRATKOVICH) 

Age 94, of Robinson Township, passed away peacefully on Thursday, February 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Joseph W. Kolence; loving mother of Kathleen (James) Deyak; step-grandmother of Deborah (Kris) Celedonia, Douglas (April) Deyak, and the late Daryl Deyak. Preceded in death by her parents, Stephen and Mary Bratkovich and her sister, Dorothy Danyo. Also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice was a member of SNPJ Lodge 106, the Moon Run Button Box Club, and a loyal listener of the Slovenian Radio Program. Family and friends will gather on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 2:00-7:00 p.m. at PITTSBURGH CREMATION AND FUNERAL CARE, 5405 Steubenville Pike, Robinson Township, PA 15136 where a service will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Interment to follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Moon Township. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation in honor of my mother to the Slovenian Radio Program, c/o Sharon Ujcich 381 F St., Pittsburgh, PA 15209 or a .

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2020
