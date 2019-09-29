Home

POWERED BY

Services
Elmer L. Herman Funeral Home
5204 Second Avenue
Pittsburgh, PA 15207
(412) 521-2768
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE DUFFY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE M. (MANTIA) DUFFY


1943 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE M. (MANTIA) DUFFY Obituary
DUFFY ALICE M. (MANTIA)

Age 76, of the South Side, formerly of Knoxville, died September 25, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Dorothy and Joseph Mantia. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Patrick; the beautiful mother of Angela Barrett (Chris) and Patrick Duffy III; stepmother to Cindy Duffy, she was the proud Memaw to Luciano; sister of Joseph, Jeffrey, Eileen, and the late Patricia. Alice was the most treasured friend for 35 years to Rose Lynn. Services are private with a memorial mass in St. Paul's Monastery to be announced. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now