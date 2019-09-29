|
DUFFY ALICE M. (MANTIA)
Age 76, of the South Side, formerly of Knoxville, died September 25, 2019. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Pittsburgh, PA, to the late Dorothy and Joseph Mantia. Alice was the beloved wife of the late Patrick; the beautiful mother of Angela Barrett (Chris) and Patrick Duffy III; stepmother to Cindy Duffy, she was the proud Memaw to Luciano; sister of Joseph, Jeffrey, Eileen, and the late Patricia. Alice was the most treasured friend for 35 years to Rose Lynn. Services are private with a memorial mass in St. Paul's Monastery to be announced. Arrangements by the ELMER L. HERMAN FUNERAL HOME, Pittsburgh.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 29, 2019