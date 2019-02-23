PETERSON ALICE M. (McCREA)

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Alice M. (McCrea), age 84, of South Park. Beloved wife of the late James F. Peterson, Sr.; loving mother of Susan E. (Tim) Cavill, Patricia A. Peterson, James F. Peterson, Jr. and Barbara J. Peterson; treasured grandmother of Amanda (Christopher) Hetrick; great-grandmother ("GG") of Grady Hetrick; sister of Mildred Kline, Jeanne Hoffman, and the late Catherine Erny, Mary Louise Boehm, Agnes Fuchs and Robert McCrea; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice was actively involved with the Ladies of Charity, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and was a devoted and active member of Nativity Church. Friends received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Monday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, the family requests donations in Alice's name to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Development Dept., 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243, or to the Cloverleaf Food Pantry, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.