ALICE M. (McCREA) PETERSON

ALICE M. (McCREA) PETERSON Obituary
PETERSON ALICE M. (McCREA)

On Thursday, February 21, 2019, Alice M. (McCrea), age 84, of South Park. Beloved wife of the late James F. Peterson, Sr.; loving mother of Susan E. (Tim) Cavill, Patricia A. Peterson, James F. Peterson, Jr. and Barbara J. Peterson; treasured grandmother of Amanda (Christopher) Hetrick; great-grandmother ("GG") of Grady Hetrick; sister of Mildred Kline, Jeanne Hoffman, and the late Catherine Erny, Mary Louise Boehm, Agnes Fuchs and Robert McCrea; also survived by many nieces and nephews. Alice was actively involved with the Ladies of Charity, the Society of St. Vincent de Paul, and was a devoted and active member of Nativity Church. Friends received Sunday from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the GRIFFITH FUNERAL HOME, INC., 5636 Brownsville Road, (at 6th St.) South Park Twp. (412) 655-4600. Funeral prayer Monday 9:30 a.m. at the funeral home, with a Mass of Christian Burial in Nativity Church at 10:00 a.m. If desired, the family requests donations in Alice's name to Family Hospice and Palliative Care, Development Dept., 50 Moffett St., Pittsburgh, PA 15243, or to the Cloverleaf Food Pantry, 1 Grove Place, Pittsburgh, PA 15236. Condolences may be offered for the family at www.GriffithFH.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Feb. 23, 2019
