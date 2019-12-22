|
SALEM ALICE M.
Age 92, of Sewickley, PA passed away on Friday, December 20, 2019. Wife of the late Andrew G. Salem, Jr. Mother of Peter (Judy) Salem of Emsworth, PA and Andrew G. Salem, III of Arizona. Sister of the late David (Gail) Lauterborn. Also survived by grandchildren, Sean (Amanda) Salem, Peter Salem, and Neil (Michelle) Salem and great-grandchildren, Melody, Lyla and Andi Salem. Arrangements by THE RICHARD D. COLE FUNERAL HOME, INC., Sewickley, PA.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 22, 2019