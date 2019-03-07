SCHON ALICE M.

﻿Age 93, of McCandless, died Tuesday, March 5, 2019. She was born in Trenton, NJ, the daughter of the late John and Matilda Mullins. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 58 years, Mathew Schon; her beloved grandsons, Jason and Mathew Harrold; and her brother William and sisters Mary and Margaret. She is survived by four sons; M. Ronald (Traci) Schon of Strongsville, OH, M. John (Gale) Schon of Wexford, PA, M. Michael (Cheree) Schon of Clover, SC, M. Richard (Debbie) Schon of York, PA; daughter, Mary Lynn Harrold of Gibsonia, PA; eleven grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, her loving nieces and nephews, and lifelong friends and neighbors. She was a registered nurse, long-term volunteer at Passavant Hospital, devout Roman Catholic, avid bridge player, and beloved matriarch of the Schon family. There is no visitation. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. in St. Alexis Church, Wexford. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance (www.ocrahope.org) or Humane Animal Rescue (www.humanerescue.org). Arrangements entrusted to GEORGE A. THOMA FUNERAL HOME, INC. Wexford.