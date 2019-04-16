|
|
SCOTT ALICE M. (GLOCK)
Age 88, of Lawrenceville, on Sunday, April 14, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Joseph R. Scott; loving mother of Michael F. (Kathy) Scott, James R. (Christine) Scott, the late Edward J. Scott, Roseanne Scott, and Susan G. Kuzmanko; devoted grandma of Robin Kuzmanko, Holly Meckler, Michael Scott, Madyson Scott, Joseph Scott, Ava Scott, and Elyse Scott; sister of Betty (Robert) Oliver and the late Clara M. Glock; also survived by nieces and nephews and her beloved "Trey". Family and friends are welcomed at the WALTER J. ZALEWSKI FUNERAL HOME, 216 44th St., Lawrenceville, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, from 2-8 p.m. Funeral Mass at Our Lady of the Angels Parish, St. Augustine Church, on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at 10 a.m.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 16, 2019