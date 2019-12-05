Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME INC - WEST VIEW
388 CENTER AVE.
West View, PA 15229
(412) 931-5497
ALICE MAE (EICHENLAUB) MacFARLAND

Age 92, of Ross Township, on Sunday, December 1, 2019. Daughter of the late Clarence and Ruth (Leslie) Eichenlaub. Beloved wife of the late Harold Edwin MacFarland; loving mother of Scott E. (Brenda) MacFarland; dear grandmother of Melody Margaret and MacKenzie Mae MacFarland. Family will welcome friends on Friday, 2-8 p.m. at SCHELLHAAS FUNERAL HOME, INC., (West View) 388 Center Ave., Pittsburgh PA 15229, where a service will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. Interment at Allegheny County Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, family suggests donations to Good Samaritan Hospice: 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA 15084. Please pay tribute at www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 5, 2019
