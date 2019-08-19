|
STOFAN ALICE MAE (ZEMKE)
Age 86, of North Huntingdon, went home to be with her Lord and Savior with her family by her side, Friday, August 16, 2019 at her home. She was born 1933 in Rochester, MN; she was the daughter of the late Walter and Mary Graskamp Zemke. Alice Mae followed in the family tradition and became a registered nurse pursuing missionary work in Newfoundland where she met her husband, Frank. Alice Mae was a talented seamstress and worked out of her home. She enjoyed needle arts, and made thousands of pairs of mittens to be donated all over the world. She crafted over 800 quiet books that would be given to children all over the country. Alice Mae was a devoted member of the Trinity Lutheran Church of Monroeville and was active in the L. W. M. L. on both the local and national levels. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Frank Stephen Stofan, and a brother, Paul Zemke. Surviving are four children, Mary Louise Young of Raleigh, NC, Annette Bowen and her husband, Richard of North Huntingdon, Frank W. Stofan of Venango, Lorna Harker and her husband, Brad of Marshallville, OH; four grandchildren, Hannah Harker, Harrison Harker (Amy), Frances and Emily Stofan; one great-granddaughter, Mikaela Rose Harker; brothers and sisters, Ruth Jessop of Santa Barbara, CA, Leonard Zemke of Minneapolis, MN, John Zemke of Rochester, MN and Mary Lou Johnson of Spokane, WA; several nieces and nephews. Friends will be received 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the OTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., 805 Pennsylvania Avenue, Irwin. A memorial service will be held on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Trinity Lutheran Church, 2555 Haymaker Road, Monroeville, PA 15146. EVERYONE PLEASE GO DIRECTLY TO THE CHURCH. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Cheryl Kay Foundation, 661 Allegheny Ave., Oakmont, PA 15139, or to Norwin Public Library, 100 Caruthers Lane, Irwin, PA 15642. For online condolences, please visit www.ottfuneralhome.com.