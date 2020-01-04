Home

POWERED BY

Services
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
412-331-5192
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
WM. F. Conroy Funeral Home
2944 Chartiers Ave
Pittsburgh, PA 15204
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
10:00 AM
Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE SIMPRONIO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE MARIE (MASON) SIMPRONIO

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALICE MARIE (MASON) SIMPRONIO Obituary
SIMPRONIO ALICE MARIE (MASON)

Age 92, reached the end of her long journey. Alice passed away from complications of dementia on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded by her loving husband, Ben of 57 years; her mother, Mary Kancen; and sister, Dolores (Joseph) Miklavic. She was a dedicated mother to her daughters, Nancy Simpronio (Charles Culbertson) and Ellen (John) Rock. She and Ben doted on their granddaughter, Emily Rock and have a great-granddaughter, Luna Rock. Alice is survived by many nieces and nephews from the Miklavic, Simpronio, Gill and Swartz families. Alice loved being with her family and friends along with traveling. After Ben's retirement, they would travel all over the United States for reunions with Ben's Army Air Force Squadron, "The Yellow Scorpions". For many years in February she and Ben would take a cruise to a sunny destination in the Caribbean. She loved to bake, take care of her family, garden and have a good laugh. While not born Italian, she learned to cook from Ben's sisters and her lasagna, stuffed shells, homemade pizzelles and miniature lady locks were always a hit at family dinners. The family would like to thank the staff, especially the nurses, aides and activities ladies at Marian Manor B-1 unit for all their kindness and care of Alice. Friends and family will be received on TUESDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 CHARTIERS AVE., SHERADEN. Funeral Mass in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Marian Manor in memory of Alice Simpronio.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -