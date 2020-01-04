|
|
SIMPRONIO ALICE MARIE (MASON)
Age 92, reached the end of her long journey. Alice passed away from complications of dementia on Thursday, January 2, 2020. She was preceded by her loving husband, Ben of 57 years; her mother, Mary Kancen; and sister, Dolores (Joseph) Miklavic. She was a dedicated mother to her daughters, Nancy Simpronio (Charles Culbertson) and Ellen (John) Rock. She and Ben doted on their granddaughter, Emily Rock and have a great-granddaughter, Luna Rock. Alice is survived by many nieces and nephews from the Miklavic, Simpronio, Gill and Swartz families. Alice loved being with her family and friends along with traveling. After Ben's retirement, they would travel all over the United States for reunions with Ben's Army Air Force Squadron, "The Yellow Scorpions". For many years in February she and Ben would take a cruise to a sunny destination in the Caribbean. She loved to bake, take care of her family, garden and have a good laugh. While not born Italian, she learned to cook from Ben's sisters and her lasagna, stuffed shells, homemade pizzelles and miniature lady locks were always a hit at family dinners. The family would like to thank the staff, especially the nurses, aides and activities ladies at Marian Manor B-1 unit for all their kindness and care of Alice. Friends and family will be received on TUESDAY from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the WILLIAM F. CONROY FUNERAL HOME, 2944 CHARTIERS AVE., SHERADEN. Funeral Mass in Ascension Worship Site of St. Philip Parish on Wednesday at 10 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations be made to Marian Manor in memory of Alice Simpronio.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 4, 2020