BROWN ALICE MAY
Age 81 years old of South Fayette, died Tuesday, September 3, 2019 in Allegheny General Hospital after a sudden illness. She was born May 21, 1938 in Washington, daughter of the late Frederick and Ellen Stewart Workman. She loved spending much of her time with the grandchildren, and enjoyed caring for her pets. She worked as a production worker for Thepit Manufacturing, Carnegie. Surviving are three sons, Clifford B. (Eva) Brown, III, of SC, Thomas (Jan) Brown of Cecil Twp., and Robert (Patricia) Brown of North Strabane; a daughter, Lorie Brown of South Fayette; five grandchildren, Elyse (Matt) McEwen, Thomas "TJ" (Meagan) Brown, Jr., Logan Brown, Nicholas Brown, and Alexandra Brown; six great-grandchildren, Lochlan, Saige, Hazel, and Sheperd McEwen, and Troy and Claira Brown; and a brother, Kenneth Workman of Erie. She was preceded in death by her husband, Clifford B. Brown, Jr.; and brothers, Donald and Marion "Sonny" Workman; sisters, Pearl Stapinski, Ruth Toth, and Linda Lewis. Friends will be received 10:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m., Friday, September 6, 2019 at the COLEMAN-TAYLOR FUNERAL SERVICES, 3378 Millers Run Road, Cecil, where services will be held on Friday, September 6, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with Pastor Gary Chorpenning officiating. Interment will follow in the Forest Lawn Gardens, McMurray.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 6, 2019