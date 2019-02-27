MUNER ALICE

Age 83 of Sarasota, FL, formerly of Whitehall, Pittsburgh, PA, passed away on February 25, 2019. She was born to the late James and Ethel Cottrell and was also preceded in death by her loving husband, Joseph Muner; and her children, Joseph and Michael Muner. Alice is survived by her daughter, Janice (Dennis) Maloy; grandchildren, Dennis and Robert Maloy, and Pilar, Maisy and Grant Muner; and her sister, Lois (Cottrell) Small. Visitation will be on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2-6 p.m., and a funeral service will be on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 10 a.m., at ROBERT TOALE AND SONS FUNERAL HOME, at Palms Memorial Park, 170 Honore Ave., Sarasota, FL 34232. Interment will take place at Mansion Memorial Park.