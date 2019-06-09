|
PLANZ ALICE R.
Age 77, of Shaler Twp., on Thursday, June 6, 2019, Ms. Planz was the beloved daughter of the late Edward T. and Rose E. Hlavsa Planz; sister of Robert Planz (Linda) of Kennedy Twp.; aunt of Brian Planz (Sara), Eric Planz (Katie), Corie Thurber (Raphael), Nate, Jesse, Noah, and Ella. Ms. Planz was a teacher for the Shaler Area School District for 35 years. Her passions were traveling the world and education. Services and Interment were Private. Arrangements were by PERMAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES, INC., Shaler Twp. The family respectfully suggests donations be made to Good Samaritan Hospice, 146 Neely School Rd., Pittsburgh, PA 15090. Leave condolences at www.permanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019