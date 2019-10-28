|
RAKOWSKY ALICE (MASSLON)
Age 102, of Mt. Lebanon, on October 27, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Edward M. Rakowsky; loving mother of Arlene (Grant) Brown and Debbie (Ron) Junstrom; cherished grandmother of Matthew Brown, Paul (Erin) Brown and Deann (Gary) McAllister; great-grandmother of Jackson and Jesslyn McAllister and Kelly Story; dear sister of the late Robert, John, Harry, David, Edward and Charles Masslon and Mary Beleski and Margaret Folcik. Family and friends received on Tuesday from 1-3 and 6-8 p.m. at the WARCHOL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 3060 Washington Pike, Bridgeville (412.221.3333). A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Holy Child Parish. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Family Hospice and Palliative Care. View and share condolences at www.warcholfuneralhome.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Oct. 28, 2019