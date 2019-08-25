Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
412-835-7940
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
View Map
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 26, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
5120 West Library Ave.
Bethel Park, PA 15102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE RICE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE (KOBE) RICE


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
ALICE (KOBE) RICE Obituary
RICE ALICE (KOBE)

Of Bethel Park, age 90, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert V. Rice; loving mom of Kathy (Doug) Slimick, Diane Rice, and Janice (Jim) Volzer; caring grandma of Stephanie (Casey) Bonincontro, Michael Rodich, Doug (Tricia) Slimick, Darren Slimick, Dakota and Mercedes Volzer; great-grandma of John Vehec, IV, Alexis and Kayce Bonincontro, Benjamin and Christian Rodich, Paxton and Audra Slimick. Alice is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose (Ucman) Kobe, and her siblings, Rose Kohut, Alma Sinesky, Frances Ceglarski, and Margaret Morovich. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Family and friends welcome on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, PA 15102 (412-835-794). A blessing service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund https://heartlandhospicefund.org. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALICE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
SYMPATHY FLOWERS
white lillies of peace
Send Sympathy Flowers to
Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Send Flowers
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Beinhauer-Connell Funeral Services
Download Now