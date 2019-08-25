|
|
RICE ALICE (KOBE)
Of Bethel Park, age 90, on Thursday, August 22, 2019, passed away peacefully at home. Beloved wife of the late Robert V. Rice; loving mom of Kathy (Doug) Slimick, Diane Rice, and Janice (Jim) Volzer; caring grandma of Stephanie (Casey) Bonincontro, Michael Rodich, Doug (Tricia) Slimick, Darren Slimick, Dakota and Mercedes Volzer; great-grandma of John Vehec, IV, Alexis and Kayce Bonincontro, Benjamin and Christian Rodich, Paxton and Audra Slimick. Alice is also survived by many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, John and Rose (Ucman) Kobe, and her siblings, Rose Kohut, Alma Sinesky, Frances Ceglarski, and Margaret Morovich. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUER-CONNELL. Family and friends welcome on Monday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at 5120 West Library Avenue, Bethel Park, PA 15102 (412-835-794). A blessing service will be held at the funeral home on Tuesday at 11 a.m. Interment will be in Jefferson Memorial Park. Memorial Contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice Memorial Fund https://heartlandhospicefund.org. Please add and view tributes at www.beinhauer.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 25, 2019