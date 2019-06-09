|
|
BARKER ALICE RUTH
Age 94, of Scott Twp., on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Barker; daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Beck) Newton; loving mother of John C. Barker, Timothy Barker, Susan (Bill) Suffern, and the late Daniel Barker; dear grandmother of Danny (Breann) Barker, Megan (Brian) Barker-Spachman, Shannon (Dave) Cuneo, Jennifer (Steve) West, Jessica Suffern, and Ryan Barker; great-grandmother of Emily, Dylan, Declan, William, Priscilla and baby girl West who's on the way. Friends welcome Tuesday 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Burial to follow in Christ Our Redeemer (North Side Catholic). www.slaterfuneral.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019