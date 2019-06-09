Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15220
412-563-2800
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 11, 2019
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
William Slater II Funeral Service
1650 Greentree Road
Pittsburgh, PA
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jun. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Our Lady of Grace Church
Kane Blvd.
Pittsburgh, PA
Burial
To be announced at a later date
Christ Our Redeemer Cemetery
ALICE RUTH BARKER

BARKER ALICE RUTH

Age 94, of Scott Twp., on Friday, June 7, 2019. Beloved wife of the late John Barker; daughter of the late James and Myrtle (Beck) Newton; loving mother of John C. Barker, Timothy Barker, Susan (Bill) Suffern, and the late Daniel Barker; dear grandmother of Danny (Breann) Barker, Megan (Brian) Barker-Spachman, Shannon (Dave) Cuneo, Jennifer (Steve) West, Jessica Suffern, and Ryan Barker; great-grandmother of Emily, Dylan, Declan, William, Priscilla and baby girl West who's on the way. Friends welcome Tuesday 2-8 p.m., WILLIAM SLATER II FUNERAL SERVICE, (412-563-2800), 1650 Greentree Rd., Scott Twp. 15220. Mass of Christian Burial 10 a.m. Wednesday in Our Lady of Grace Church. Burial to follow in Christ Our Redeemer (North Side Catholic). www.slaterfuneral.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 9, 2019
