Age 90, of Bridgeville, formerly of Philadelphia, passed peacefully on May 14, 2019. Born July 10, 1928, Alice was the daughter of the late Ruth (Campbell) Whiteman and Horace Curran Whiteman. Graduating from Fitzgerald-Mercy School of Nursing in 1950, she took pride in her lifelong nursing career. An avid quilter and cook, nothing gave her more pleasure than giving a quilt or baked good away. A lifelong student, Alice enjoyed playing the piano and gardening as well as time with family and friends. Alice was preceded in death by her dearly missed husband, Louis D. Regine; her son, Martin Kerns (Judy); brothers, Horace, Phillip, Richard, Edward, William, John; and sister, Ruth. She is survived by her stepson, David (Tina) Regine; daughter-in-law, Judy; grandchildren, Johnathan Kerns and Kathryn Kerns; sisters-in-law, Anne Whiteman and Carol Whiteman; as well as numerous beloved nieces and nephews. The family is deeply grateful to those at Country Meadows Assisted Living and Gallagher Hospice for their kind attentiveness. A private memorial service was held and Alice is entombed at St. Agatha Cemetery.  Contributions can be made to in her name. 

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 14, 2019
