BEVINGTON ALICE S.
Alice Bevington, of Ross Twp., passed away on Friday, November 29, at the age of 86. She was the wife of the late Donald Bevington, Jr.; daughter of the late Joseph and Emma Bechak; loving sister of Ruth P. McCrumb (Ronald), Gerald D. Bechak (Angela) and the late Nancy Wenzel, Walter Bechak and Joseph Bechak, Jr. Alice was a kind and thoughtful person and a gifted watercolor artist with many of her lovely creations shown at local galleries and coffee shops. She was an avid reader and especially enjoyed the Sunday afternoon concerts with the Pittsburgh Symphony. She is also survived and missed by many loving nieces and nephews, treasured friends and her loyal feline companion Phoebe. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Dec. 13, 2019