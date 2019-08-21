Home

Patrick T. Lanigan Funeral Home
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Maurice Church
ALICE SAPIENZA DONNELLY


1920 - 2019
ALICE SAPIENZA DONNELLY Obituary
DONNELLY ALICE SAPIENZA

Born August 9, 1920, age 99, award-winning poet as selected by the National Library of Poetry, dramatist, public speaker and author, died on Monday, August 19, 2019.  Among her writings, Beyond the Golden Door, a history of the challenges of Italian immigration and other cultures; as well as the stage play Brother Beware a musical about the life of Louis Jorden, father of rhythm and blues. Alice was twice widowed, a business owner, graduate of the University of Pittsburgh and part time public speaking instructor for the University for 26 years. She served as President of the Wilkinsburg Chamber of Commerce and Executive Director of the Wilkinsburg Arts Theater. When once asked what was her greatest achievement she was quick to answer "raising her family and her involvement with intercity youth organizations. Hopefully my volunteer efforts and especially my writings reflect the hurt of exclusion. I thank my immigrant parents, who taught us to respect the dignity of all people". Alice was the cherished wife of the late Salvatore Thomas Sapienza who died in 1974. She then married John Donnelly who died in 1990. Alice is survived by her children and stepchildren, Rosette (Bill) Sapienza Hillgrove, Thomas (Betsy) Sapienza, James (Paula) Sapienza, Francis (Sheila) Sapienza, Patrick (Karen) Donnelly and Kathleen (Tony Dixon) Dixon Donnelly. Friends are welcome on Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at PATRICK T. LANIGAN FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Turtle Creek/Monroeville Chapel, 1111 Monroeville Ave. at James St., Turtle Creek 412-823-9350. Mass of Christian Burial will be in St. Maurice Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Alice will be laid to rest in Mt. Carmel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations for diversity scholarships may be made to: University of Pittsburgh Provost's Diversity Development Fund, 107 Park Plaza, 128 N. Craig St. Pgh., PA 15260.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 21, 2019
