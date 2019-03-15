|
STARK ALICE
Age 87, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on March 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, Larry (Judy), grandsons, Joseph (Heather), and Lee (Megan); great-grandsons, Cameron and Brayden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and daughter, Cathy. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019