Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
301 Curry Hollow Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15236
(412) 655-4501
Resources
More Obituaries for ALICE STARK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALICE STARK

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALICE STARK Obituary
STARK ALICE

Age 87, of Pleasant Hills, passed away on March 14, 2019. She is survived by her son, Larry (Judy), grandsons, Joseph (Heather), and Lee (Megan); great-grandsons, Cameron and Brayden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph; and daughter, Cathy. Visitation will be held on  Sunday, March 17, 2019, 3:00 p.m.- 7:00 p.m. at the JEFFERSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, INC., 301 Curry Hollow Rd., Pleasant Hills, 15236. A Blessing Service will be held at 10 a.m. in the funeral home's chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to . Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Jefferson Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now