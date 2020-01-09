|
GOETZ ALICE W.
Age 94, formerly of Aspinwall, died peacefully on Friday, January 3, 2020. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late Herbert J. Goetz; loving mother of the late Gregory (Patricia) Goetz, Suzanne (Mark) Obenrader, Gary (Coreen) Goetz, Robert Goetz, Kristine (Ken) Ream, Cynthia (late Louis) Balot, and Michael (Mary) Goetz; cherished grandmother "Nini" of Emily, Kati, Meredith, Matthew, Sarah, Seth, Ryan, Andrew, Noel, Bryan, Christian, Sean, Amy, Lauren and Meghan. Also survived by 12 great-grandchildren. Sister of Inez Pilarski of Sharpsburg, and the late Marjory Jenkins and Nancy Bridwell. Alice's sole dedication in life was raising her children, and then later in life she shared that same love and attention with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends received Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at WEDDELL-AJAK FUNERAL HOME, 100 Center Ave., Aspinwall. A Christian Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday at 10 a.m. at St. Scholastica Church, Aspinwall. In lieu of flowers, the family respectfully suggests memorial contributions to ALS Association of Northeast Ohio, 6155 Rockside Rd. Suite 403, Independence, OH 44131.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020