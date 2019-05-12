MADDEN ALICE W. SHOREY

Age 89, of Oakdale, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles W. Madden, Sr.; son, Charles W. Madden, Jr. (Barabara); and parents, Alice, Agnes and Ralph Shorey and Florence and William Walker. She is survived by her children, William Madden (Judy) and Suzanne Madden. She was the loving grandmother of Katie and Michael Hutton, Nathaniel and Matthew Madden, Claire, Sara and Andrew Madden. Also two great-granddaughters, Sierra and Stella Madden. Alice was a fun-loving individual who cherished the years she spent growing up in Rennerdale, PA and hiking in the quarry. She loved a funny story and a good joke. If you knew Alice, go to your favorite pub and raise your glass to her favorite toast (you know the words). Service will be private. Arrangements are entrusted to THOMAS-LITTLE FUNERAL SERVICE, INC., 5000 Noblestown Road, Oakdale, (724-693-2800). Please sign the guestbook at thomas-littlefuneralservice.com.