LUGIN ALISE MARIE

Age 13, of Kennedy Twp. Passed away peacefully at her home after a courageous two year battle with brain cancer on Friday, July 12, 2019. She is survived by her father, Brian Lugin and her mother, Rachel Steedley; beloved granddaughter of Alex and Susan Lugin; sister of Damion Pike, Nicky Lugin, Autumn Steedley and Dylan Blumling; niece of Sharon Porta, Lorie (Jay) Cimoch, and Nancy Mercurio. Alise is also survived by her cousins, Dawn (Michael) Roberson, Josh (Sarah) Baranauskas, Rickie Cimoch, Meghan (Joe) Shutika, Katarina (Morgan) Mercurio, Rylie Shutika, Kamyrn and Jordyn Roy. Alise was very active in the Ken - Mawr United Presbyterian Church. She was a Girl Scout with Troop #52234 and loved to make lots of slime. Alise's favorite color was teal and blue, so in her honor we are requesting that if you are able, please wear clothing that is teal or blue to her visitation at the ANTHONY M. MUSMANNO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 941 McCoy Road, McKees Rocks (Kennedy Twp.) PA 15136, (412) 504-2000 on Monday 6-8 p.m. and on Tuesday 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Funeral Service will be on Wednesday morning at 11:00 a. m. in the Ken - Mawr United Presbyterian Church, Kennedy Twp. (EVERYONE PLEASE MEET IN CHURCH). In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a in Alise's name. Please view the family's online guest book at www.musmannofh.com.