ALISHA ANN PIECZYNSKI

ALISHA ANN PIECZYNSKI Obituary
PIECZYNSKI ALISHA ANN

Age 35, of Pittsburgh, on Saturday, April 6, 2019. Loving mother of Jacob Livingston; daughter of Shirley McKee; sister of John, Jr. (Mandy), Erin (Brandon) and the late Robert, Jr. (survived by, Joanna); also survived by her grandmother, Kathleen Heinzl and six nieces and nephews. Visitations on Friday 4-7:30 p.m. at the BRUSCO-FALVO FUNERAL HOME, INC., 214 Virginia Ave., Mt. Washington (412-381-2323), where a Blessing Service will be held at 7:30pm. Interment Private.


 www.bruscofalvo.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 11, 2019
