Age 72, Avalon, PA, passed away peacefully on January 26, 2020. She was the daughter of the late William and Barbara (Mayor) Maybury. Alison received a BA from Edinboro Univ., and was a Case Worker for the Allegheny County Board of Assistance for nearly 30 years. She loved to paint, especially landscapes; and she taught watercolor lessons to her friends at New Hope Personal Care Home. Other interests over the years included reading, flower gardening and ball room dancing. Her sarcastic humor was enjoyed by those closest to her. Along with her parents, Alison was preceded in death by a sister, Lesley. She is survived by brother, Kieran; sister, Pam (Jeff); half-brother, Bill (Ann); nieces and nephews, special friends and the AVHS Class of '65. Funeral arrangements are private. Alison's wishes were that any memorial donations be made to Animal Friends or The American Diabetes Association. Arrangements by DEVLIN FUNERAL HOME, INC.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 30, 2020
