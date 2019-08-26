|
ZANG ALIVIA E.
Age 42, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Loving mother of Lille Martin; daughter of David W. and Audrey (Turkovich) Zang; sister of Kimberly (Theodore) Ola and Jennifer (Theodore) Law; survived by nephews, Theodore and Talon Law, and Teddy and Roman Ola. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass held on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville. Interment private. Online condolences may be submitted to www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019