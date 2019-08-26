Home

Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
412-731-2901
Visitation
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
6:00 PM
Findlay C Wylie Funeral Home
11311 Frankstown Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15235
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Bernadette Catholic Church
245 Azalea Dr.
Monroeville, PA
ALIVIA E. ZANG

ZANG ALIVIA E.

Age 42, of Penn Hills, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019. Loving mother of Lille Martin; daughter of David W. and Audrey (Turkovich) Zang; sister of Kimberly (Theodore) Ola and Jennifer (Theodore) Law; survived by nephews, Theodore and Talon Law, and Teddy and Roman Ola. Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, August 27, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the FINDLAY C. WYLIE FUNERAL HOME, INC., 11311 Frankstown Rd., Penn Hills. Mass held on Wednesday 10:30 a.m. at St. Bernadette Catholic Church, 245 Azalea Dr., Monroeville. Interment private. Online condolences may be submitted to www.findlaycwyliefuneralhome.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 26, 2019
