John F. Slater Funeral Home
4201 Brownsville Rd
Pittsburgh, PA 15227
412-881-4100
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
10:30 AM
North Zion Lutheran Church
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
North Zion Lutheran Church
ALLAN C. KIRSCHMAN

Age 74, peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, of Bethel Park. Son of the late Arthur and Dorothy Kirschman; beloved brother of Arthur, Jr. (the late Mary), Carolyn (Royden) Grove, Linda (Bruce) Bricklemyer and the late Duane (survived by Kathie) Kirschman; also survived by his aunt, Norma; nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Allan was a retired Jury Commissioner for Allegheny County and a life-long member of North Zion Church.There will be no visitation. Friends will be received in North Zion Lutheran Church on Friday, November 8, 2019 from 10:30 a.m. until the time of his funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Arrangements made by JOHN F. SLATER FUNERAL HOME, INC., 412-881-4100, 4201 Brownsville Road, Brentwood 15227. If desired, family suggests contributions to North Zion Lutheran Church, 5100 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15236.  Please send condolences to www.johnfslater.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Nov. 6, 2019
