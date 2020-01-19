|
DREELAND ALLAN E. "LJ"
Allan E. (LJ) Dreeland, 72, of Upper St. Clair, passed away December 4, 2019 at the Donnell House, Washington, PA with his beloved wife and cherished daughters at his side. He was born on Easter Sunday, April 6, 1947, in Paterson, NJ, the only child of Willard E. Dreeland and Ethel Vogel Dreeland Mossman. Allan was a graduate of Springfield High School, Springfield, PA, the Pennsylvania State University, University Park, PA and the University of Pittsburgh School of Law. Following his graduation, he served with the U.S. Army at Fort Benjamin Harrison. Allan practiced law with the firm of Cooper, Lepore & Dreeland. In later years, he provided real estate settlement services with various title/settlement companies. Allan was a past member of the Allegheny County Bar Association, the Pennsylvania Bar Association, and the Pennsylvania Trial Lawyers Association. He served on the Board of Trustees of the Leukemia Society of America and for over 20 years participated in the Kiwanis Club of Pittsburgh's Bingo at Children's Hospital, where he was known as "Dr. Bingo". Allan was a member of Westminster Presbyterian Church where he served as Deacon, Stephen Minister and Usher. LJ was also a proud member and distinguished member of the Pittsburgh Lacrosse Club where he served as goalie for many years. He was also a past Commissioner of the Allegheny Lacrosse League. Surviving in addition to his wife Joyce K. Dreeland, with whom he celebrated 38 years of marriage, are daughter Linda E. Dreeland and her husband Eric Tegtmeier of Albuquerque, NM and daughter Wendy J. Ferris and her husband Eric of Roswell, GA; four grandchildren, Ben, Anna, Everett, and Jack Ferris, all of Roswell, GA; a cousin, Elvin P. Dreeland of Long Valley, NJ and many nieces and nephews. Friends are welcome to attend a service of remembrance and celebration of his life at 1 p.m. Saturday, January 25, 2020 in the St. Clair Room of Friendship Village of South Hills, 1290 Boyce Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15241. Memorial donations may be made to the , the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, the Children's Hospital of Pittsburgh, or the . Please add or view tributes at www.beinhauer.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 19, 2020