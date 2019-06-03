Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
1600 Stone Mansion Dr.
Franklin Park, PA 15143
(724) 934-3000
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLAN RANDOLPH
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLAN E. RANDOLPH III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

ALLAN E. RANDOLPH III Obituary
RANDOLPH III ALLAN E.

Age 62, of Hilton Head, SC, formerly Valencia, on May 31, 2019. Father of Allan Randolph IV, Michael (Kristin Scheller) Randolph, Kevin Randolph and Maura Randolph; grandfather of Armoani; brother of Keith (JoAnn) Randolph. Allan loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, (Franklin Park/Wexford). In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter. www.schellhaasfh.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Schellhaas Funeral Home Franklin Park
Download Now