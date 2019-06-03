|
RANDOLPH III ALLAN E.
Age 62, of Hilton Head, SC, formerly Valencia, on May 31, 2019. Father of Allan Randolph IV, Michael (Kristin Scheller) Randolph, Kevin Randolph and Maura Randolph; grandfather of Armoani; brother of Keith (JoAnn) Randolph. Allan loved the outdoors, especially boating and fishing. A memorial service will be held Saturday at 2 p.m. in SCHELLHAAS & SONS FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 1600 Stone Mansion Dr., Sewickley, (Franklin Park/Wexford). In lieu of flowers, donations to Orphans of the Storm Animal Shelter. www.schellhaasfh.com.
