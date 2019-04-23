VESCIO ALLAN MICHAEL

Age 73, of Hampton Township, passed away on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Born November 19, 1945 in Pittsburgh, he was the son of the late Michael and Alice Mary (Daugherty) Vescio. He is survived by his wife, Margaret "Peg" (Leonard) Vescio; daughter, Erin Davis and her husband, Brian; son, Allan Michael "AJ" Vescio, Jr.; four grandsons, Benjamin, Owen, Henry and Abe; brother, Barry (Sherree) Vescio and two sisters, Darlene Vescio and Donna Farabaugh. Allan's family will welcome friends from 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m.. on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at KING FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, INC., 2841 Woodland Circle in Allison Park. A Funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 25, at the King Funeral Home, Inc. with Rev. Jeffrey Potter officiating. Expressions of sympathy may be shared with Allan's family at www.kingfuneralhome.com