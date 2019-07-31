|
|
VALETTI ALLAN "RICHARD"
Age 76, of Delmont, passed away on Tuesday, July 30, 2019. He was the son of the late Albino and Mary (Gumina) Valetti. He is survived by his beloved wife of 51 years, Eileen (Kramer) Valetti, and his loving daughter, Gina M. Valetti. Richard was an Air Force veteran. Friends will be received Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the GENE H. CORL INC. FUNERAL CHAPEL AND CREMATION SERVICES OF MONROEVILLE, 4335 Northern Pike (412-372-2100), where a service will be held on Friday, August 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. Interment following in Plum Creek Cemetery. Please visit www.corlfuneralchapel.com.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 31, 2019