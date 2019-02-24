BLACKA ALLAN W.

Age 85, resided at Friendship Village, Pittsburgh, peacefully passed away on Sunday, February 17th, at Saint Clair Hospital. Allan was born on September 8, 1933, in Arnold, PA to the late John F. Blacka and Edna (Stein) Blacka. On April 13,1979, he joined into marriage with Dorothy D. Giles. Allan is survived by his loving wife, Dorothy; his brother, David R. (Jannine) Blacka of Belle Vernon, PA; two children, Lawrence (Dianne Marshall) Giles of Grass Valley, CA, Donna Jewell of South Bend, IN; and his loving and devoted grandchildren, Joshua (April) Egal of Moon Township, PA, Cory (Joshua) Czemerda of Franklin Township, PA, Jessica (Chris) Moore of Granger, IN, and Erin (Ben) Gilfillan of Chicago, IL. He has nine great- grandchildren; and several special nieces and nephews. Allan began his career as a teacher in Lafayette County, PA and was an administrator in the Mt. Lebanon School District for many years, he retired after serving for 10 years as superintendent of schools. He was a member of the Mt. Lebanon Evangelical Presbyterian Church. Allan touched the lives of countless people and will be greatly missed. He was preceded in death by his son, Wells Blacka; daughter, Sandy Egal; brothers, Robert D. Blacka, John F. Blacka; and sister, Frances Monack. Cremation will be taken place. Funeral arrangements by BEINHAUERS, McMurray, 2828 Washington Road, 724-941-3211. A memorial service will be held at Friendship Village at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Employees Appreciation Fund, Friendship Village,1290 Boyce Road Pittsburgh PA 15241. Please view and send tributes to www.beinhauer.com.