HOFFMAN ALLEN C.

Age 93, of Pittsburgh, formerly of Mckeesport, passed away on June 18, 2019. Devoted husband of the late Margaret (Peggy) Hoffman for 70 years; father of William (Sandy) Hoffman and Robert Hoffman; grandfather of two and great-grandfather of six. Allen served in the United States Navy from Jan. 11, 1944 to May 3, 1946. He was employed by the Pittsburgh Press for 44 years in the Circulation Department.Allen was an old car enthusiast who enjoyed working on numerous antique automobiles that he owned over the years. Per family request, services will be held privately. In lieu of flowers, the family requests doing a kind deed for someone in need. Condolences may be left at www.jeffersonmemorial.biz.