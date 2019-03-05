CLINGAN ALLEN E.

Age 90, of McMurray, PA, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, March 3, 2019. Beloved husband for 69 years of Janet Clingan; father of Linda Clingan and Bruce (Karen) Clingan; grandfather of Amy (Mark) Benedetti, Todd (Kate) Clingan, and Jeffrey (Sheila) Clingan; great-grandfather of Madilynn, Juliana, and Luca Benedetti, Maverick Clingan, and Sawyer Clingan; brother of Merle Panko, John Clingan, Jr., Ethel Rutter, Norma Miller, Marion Reich, Arlene Frankenberry, Roy Clingan, Dale Clingan, Gary Clingan, and Sharon Knudson. Al was a custom home builder and land developer. He loved to golf, bowl, play cards, and vacation with his family in Hilton Head. Family and friends will be received Wednesday, March 6, 2019 from 3-8 p.m., PITTSBURGH CREMATION & FUNERAL CARE, 3287 Washington Rd., McMurray, PA 15317, 724-260-5546. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019 at 11 a.m., Center Presbyterian Church, 255 Center Church Rd., McMurray, PA 15317. EVERYBODY PLEASE MEET AT THE CHURCH. Burial will follow at Forest Lawn Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his name to Arc Human Services, Meadow Pointe Building, 470 Johnson Rd., Suite 200, Washington, PA 15301 or Center Presbyterian Church. Please view and sign the family's online guestbook at pittsburghcremation.com