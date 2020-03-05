HARTMAN, SR. ALLEN E.

Allen E. Hartman, Sr., 86, of Economy Borough, passed away on Tuesday, March 3, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 65 years Shirley A. (Johnson) Hartman, He was the loving father of Allen E Hartman, Jr., Mishawaka, Ind., Thomas F. (Kathryn) Hartman, Mars, PA, Steven C. (Carole) Hartman, Beaver, PA, Sharon A. (Gary) Swiderski, Economy; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren; brother of Eileen Rhoades, Florida. He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War, was a member of Ambridge Masonic Lodge 701, he was a dedicated railroad engineer for Conrail for over 40 years, "Big Al" was known as Santa Claus to many children. Friends will be received Thursday, March 5, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. at the KASPER HAHN FUNERAL AND CREMATION SVC. INC., 547 8th Street, Ambridge, PA, 724-266-2549, Additional visitation will take place on Friday, March 6, 2020, at 10 a.m. until the time of service, at the Parkwood United Presbyterian Church, Mount Royal Blvd., Allison Park, PA. please meet at the church, interment will follow at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies.