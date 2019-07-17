|
CSUK, SR. ALLEN G.
Age 78, of Crafton, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved father of Allen Csuk, Jr., Karen (Ed) Zahn and Darlene (Joe) Burke; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Sr. Eileen O.P. and the late Kenneth Csuk. Al was an active member of Chartiers Council #875 KFC. He will be missed by friends and all who knew him. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com
