Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Philip Catholic Church
Crafton, PA
View Map
ALLEN G. CSUK Sr.


1941 - 2019
ALLEN G. CSUK Sr. Obituary
CSUK, SR. ALLEN G.

Age 78, of Crafton, on Sunday, July 14, 2019. Beloved father of Allen Csuk, Jr., Karen (Ed) Zahn and Darlene (Joe) Burke; seven grandchildren and two great-grandchildren; brother of Sr. Eileen O.P. and the late Kenneth Csuk. Al was an active member of Chartiers Council #875 KFC. He will be missed by friends and all who knew him. Visitation Thursday, 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the SCHEPNER-McDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, 165 Noble Ave., Crafton. Mass of Christian Burial, 9:30 a.m. Friday in St. Philip Catholic Church, Crafton. www.schepnermcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 17, 2019
