D`Alessandro Funeral Home
4522 Butler St.
Pittsburgh, PA 15201
412-682-6500
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Cyril of Alexandria Church
3854 Brighton Rd.
Pittsburgh, PA
ALLEN H. MIKSIC Jr.


1964 - 2019
ALLEN H. MIKSIC Jr. Obituary
MIKSIC, JR. ALLEN H.

Age 54, passed peacefully on July 1, 2019. He was born to the late Allen Miksic, Sr. and Mary Margaret (Clark) Miksic in Pittsburgh on November 28, 1964. A 1983 graduate of North Catholic High School, Allen worked as a glazier for local union 751. He is survived by his mother, Mary (Marg) Miksic; sisters, Susan (Stephen) Pefferman, Kathy (Thomas) Onyshko, Jean (Joseph) Mitchell, Marcia (Rock) Ferrone; brother, David (Deneen) Miksic; stepson, John (Georganne) Henson and many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins. Family and friends are invited to his funeral mass at St. Cyril of Alexandria Church, 3854 Brighton Rd., Pittsburgh, PA  15212 at 11:00 a.m. on July 11, 2019. Professional Services by D'ALESSANDRO FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY LTD., Lawrenceville. For his full obituary, please visit: www.dalessandroltd.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on July 7, 2019
