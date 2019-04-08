WILLIS ALLEN M., SR.

Age 82, of Monroeville, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine Klazak Willis; loving father of Sallee, Sherry, Patricia, and the late Allen Jr.; stepfather of Michael, Nadine, Dale, Patti, and Rick; brother of Jane and the late Michael. He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Al retired from Municipality of Monroeville Public Works Department in 1996. He was an avid golfer and had also worked at Rolling Hills Golf Club for many years. He was involved with Plum Creek Monroeville Lodge 799, F&AM and had attained the 32nd degree in the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed over thirty years of sobriety to the end of his days, during which time, he made all feel welcomed and treated everyone with friendly respect. Friends will be received Tuesday, April 9 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 with reception to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh by visiting www.thinkingoutsidethecage.com or to a Masonic (https://masoniccharitiespa.org/our-charities/).

www.jobefuneralhome.com