Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
(412) 856-4747
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Jobe Funeral Home-Monroeville
445 Beatty Road
Monroeville, PA 15146
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Allen Willis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Allen M. Willis Sr.


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Allen M. Willis Sr. Obituary
WILLIS ALLEN M., SR.

Age 82, of Monroeville, on Friday, April 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Lorraine Klazak Willis; loving father of Sallee, Sherry, Patricia, and the late Allen Jr.; stepfather of Michael, Nadine, Dale, Patti, and Rick; brother of Jane and the late Michael.  He is also survived by numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Al retired from Municipality of Monroeville Public Works Department in 1996.  He was an avid golfer and had also worked at Rolling Hills Golf Club for many years.  He was involved with Plum Creek Monroeville Lodge 799, F&AM and had attained the 32nd degree in the Scottish Rite. He enjoyed over thirty years of sobriety to the end of his days, during which time, he made all feel welcomed and treated everyone with friendly respect. Friends will be received Tuesday, April 9 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the JOBE FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, INC., (MONROEVILLE/PLUM CHAPEL) corner of Beatty Rd. and 48 North, Monroeville (412-856-4747), where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 10 with reception to follow.  Memorial contributions may be made to Animal Friends of Pittsburgh by visiting www.thinkingoutsidethecage.com or to a Masonic (https://masoniccharitiespa.org/our-charities/).


www.jobefuneralhome.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Apr. 8, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now