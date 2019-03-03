Home

POWERED BY

Services
Schepner-McDermott Funeral Home
165 Noble Ave
Crafton, PA 15205
412-921-3661
Resources
More Obituaries for ALLENE CARPENTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALLENE "RED" (CARDER) CARPENTER


1927 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
ALLENE "RED" (CARDER) CARPENTER Obituary
CARPENTER ALLENE "RED" (CARDER)

Age 91, of Kennedy Twp., formerly Ingram, peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Wife of the late Lawrence Carpenter; beloved mother of Mark (Connie) Carpenter and Sandra Carpenter; dear grandmother of Randi Lynn (Beau Piper) Carpenter; great-grandmother of Fox Piper. Red was a former employee of Dr. Price for many years in the Crafton/Ingram community. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. As per Red's wishes there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Crafton, at 1 Oregon Ave. and Steuben St., Crafton, 15205 where Red was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, or to the South West Meals on Wheels, 500 Fifth St., Carnegie 15106. Arrangements by SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton.


schepner-mcdermott.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Mar. 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now