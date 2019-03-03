CARPENTER ALLENE "RED" (CARDER)

Age 91, of Kennedy Twp., formerly Ingram, peacefully on Wednesday, February 27, 2019. Wife of the late Lawrence Carpenter; beloved mother of Mark (Connie) Carpenter and Sandra Carpenter; dear grandmother of Randi Lynn (Beau Piper) Carpenter; great-grandmother of Fox Piper. Red was a former employee of Dr. Price for many years in the Crafton/Ingram community. She will be sadly missed by all who knew her. As per Red's wishes there will be NO VIEWING. Family and friends are invited to the Memorial Service 11 a.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Crafton, at 1 Oregon Ave. and Steuben St., Crafton, 15205 where Red was a longtime member. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church, or to the South West Meals on Wheels, 500 Fifth St., Carnegie 15106. Arrangements by SCHEPNER - MCDERMOTT FUNERAL HOME, INC., Crafton.

