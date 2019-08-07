|
CURRIE ALLENE
Age 100 of West Mifflin, died August 5, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Henry M. Currie, Sr. Allene is survived by her children Carol Elaine Spencer, Henry McKinley Currie, Jr., and Barbara Currie Brown and was preceded in death by 15 siblings. She was a former member of the Church of the Living God in Duquesne and volunteered at the Salvation Army. Friends will be received at TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Barbara DeBruce officiating. Interment following Holy Name Cemetery.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019