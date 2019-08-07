Home

Services
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
412-466-0500
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
Funeral service
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Teichart-Gracan Funeral Home
212 Wilmot St
Duquesne, PA 15110
Interment
Following Services
Holy Name Cemetery.
ALLENE CURRIE

ALLENE CURRIE Obituary
CURRIE ALLENE

Age 100 of West Mifflin, died August 5, 2019. She is the beloved wife of the late Henry M. Currie, Sr. Allene is survived by her children Carol Elaine Spencer, Henry McKinley Currie, Jr., and Barbara Currie Brown and was preceded in death by 15 siblings. She was a former member of the Church of the Living God in Duquesne and volunteered at the Salvation Army. Friends will be received at TEICHART-GRACAN FUNERAL HOME, Duquesne on Thursday August 8, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. A funeral service will be held Friday, August 9, 2019 11:00 a.m. in the funeral home with Rev. Barbara DeBruce officiating. Interment following Holy Name Cemetery.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 7, 2019
