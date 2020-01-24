Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Watts Memorial Chapel
808 Talbot Ave
Braddock, PA 15104
412-271-3880
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Unity Baptist Church
420 Fifth Street
Braddock, PA
ALLISON STANLEY Obituary
STANLEY ALLISON

On Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Allison Stanley 89 of Trafford, PA. Father of Robert Stanley. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Sturday 10am to 11am on January 25, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. Interment Grandview Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020
