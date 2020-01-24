|
|
STANLEY ALLISON
On Wednesday, January 22, 2020 Allison Stanley 89 of Trafford, PA. Father of Robert Stanley. Also survived by a host of other family members and friends. Visitation Sturday 10am to 11am on January 25, 2020 at Unity Baptist Church, 420 Fifth Street, Braddock, where the funeral service will be held after the visitation Saturday 11:00 a.m. Interment Grandview Cemetery. Services of comfort entrusted to WATTS MEMORIAL CHAPEL, INC., 808 Talbot Ave., Braddock, PA 15104 (412) 271-3880.
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020