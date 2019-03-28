HERRMAN ALLYN

Age 92, a lifelong resident of Dormont, died peacefully with family by his side on Friday, March 22, 2019. He was born on March 8, 1927, the son of the late Fred and Pearl (Richards) Herrman. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by brothers, Fred and David; and sister Myrtle. Allyn is survived by his brother, Robert; and many loving nieces and nephews. Allyn graduated from Dormont High School in 1945 and received his Bachelor's degree in Accounting from Robert Morris University. He worked his entire career for the Borough of Dormont, serving in several different capacities over the years until his retirement. He enjoyed fishing on French Creek at the family's cabin in Venango, PA. In addition to his family, Allyn had a love for dogs, especially beagles, to which he had several through the years. Arrangements by BEINHAUER FUNERAL HOME, 2630 W. Liberty Ave., Dormont. 412-531-4000. Services and interment will be private. For those who wish to remember Allyn, the family suggests contributions to Animal Rescue League of Western PA (humaneanimalrescue.org). Please add or view tributes at ww.beinhauer.com.