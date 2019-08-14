Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Obituaries
Peacefully on July 30, 2019, in Pittsburgh, PA. Survived by son, Allyn; daughters, Monica, Jowharah (Michael), Rajeeyah, and Aaliyah; brother, William Jr. (Debbie); sisters, Antoinette (Benjamin), Gwendolyn, and Oteria (James); nine grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. A Memorial Service celebrating his life will be held at The Allegheny, 401 W. Commons Dr., Pittsburgh, PA 15212 on Saturday, August 17, 2019, 12:30-2:30 p.m. Arrangements of care entrusted to HOUSE OF LAW, INC. www.houseoflawinc.com.

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Aug. 14, 2019
