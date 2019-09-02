Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
(412) 343-1506
Visitation
Tuesday, Sep. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Ball Funeral Chapel
600 Dunster Street
Pittsburgh, PA 15226
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for ALMA SWICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

ALMA J. (BRUMBAUGH) SWICK

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
ALMA J. (BRUMBAUGH) SWICK Obituary
SWICK ALMA J. (BRUMBAUGH)

Age 79, of Brookline, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard; cherished mother of Richard, Jr. (Ginna), David (Jill), Robert, Julie Capatolla (Dan) and John (Laura); dear sister of Eileen Tolone, Blanche Aulerich, Donna Saunders and the late Nancy Lydon; sister-in-law of Patricia Neal; adoring grandmother of Ryan Swick, Alyssa Yagulli (Adam), Amanda Heinzman (TJ), Wyatt, Jacob, Megan and Kailey Swick; a special great-grandmother to Max and Logan Yagulli and Nolan Heinzman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Alma was an avid bowler and a loyal Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends and family received Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, where a service shall be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September  4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the AHN Cancer Care Fund at www.supportahn.org are suggested. The family would like to give special thanks to all of Alma's caregivers. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com

Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of ALMA's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now