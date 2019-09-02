|
SWICK ALMA J. (BRUMBAUGH)
Age 79, of Brookline, passed peacefully at her home surrounded by her family, after a courageous battle with cancer, on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Loving wife of the late Richard; cherished mother of Richard, Jr. (Ginna), David (Jill), Robert, Julie Capatolla (Dan) and John (Laura); dear sister of Eileen Tolone, Blanche Aulerich, Donna Saunders and the late Nancy Lydon; sister-in-law of Patricia Neal; adoring grandmother of Ryan Swick, Alyssa Yagulli (Adam), Amanda Heinzman (TJ), Wyatt, Jacob, Megan and Kailey Swick; a special great-grandmother to Max and Logan Yagulli and Nolan Heinzman; treasured aunt, cousin and friend of many. Alma was an avid bowler and a loyal Pittsburgh sports fan. Friends and family received Tuesday, September 3, 2019 from 4-8 p.m. at BALL FUNERAL CHAPEL, INC., 600 Dunster St., Pgh., PA 15226, where a service shall be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, September 4, 2019. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the AHN Cancer Care Fund at www.supportahn.org are suggested. The family would like to give special thanks to all of Alma's caregivers. 412-343-1506 or ballfc.com
Published in Pittsburgh Post-Gazette on Sept. 2, 2019